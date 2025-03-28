Cornerstone Ventures to raise $200 million in its second fund by 2025 end

Cornerstone Ventures, a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-focused venture capital firm, aims to raise $200 million for its second fund by the end of 2025. It had its first close at approximately $40 million in January this year. Since then, the firm has raised nearly $55 million and made one investment. The fund was initially launched in mid-2024.

"We are excited about where the B2B enterprise tech space is going over the next 5–10 years. On the progress, we did our first close of about $40 million and have added another $20–$30 million. Hopefully, by April end, we'll touch the $70–$75 million mark," said Abhishek Prasad, managing director at Cornerstone Ventures.

To bring in the capital, the firm is working with several Indian banks, including the State Bank of India, and global institutions in the United States, Japan, Korea, and Australia. While sharing the focus areas of the fund, he said, "We have over 7 million tech workers in India who are capable of building enterprise applications. Applied AI is the next big area in our fund. The two other areas are quantum, because the shift from binary to quantum is real, and Web3, which is built for enterprises." The ongoing fund targets next-generation enterprise technologies. For the second fund, Cornerstone Ventures is adopting a 70:30 allocation strategy, where 70 per cent of the funds will flow into Series A and Series B investments; the remaining 30 per cent will be allocated to companies that are one to three years away from their IPO, Prasad said.