Home / Companies / News / Federal Bank to buy additional 4% stake in Ageas Federal Life Insurance

Federal Bank to buy additional 4% stake in Ageas Federal Life Insurance

With this, the stake of Federal Bank in Ageas Federal will rise to 30 per cent, from 26 per cent

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 6:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Federal Bank on Friday said it has signed an agreement to acquire an additional 4 per cent stake in Ageas Federal Life Insurance Co Ltd (AFLIC) from Ageas Insurance International.

In a BSE filing, Federal Bank said it has executed a "binding Memorandum of Understanding" today with Ageas Insurance International NV (Ageas) and Ageas Federal Life Insurance Co Ltd (AFLIC) for the acquisition.

The acquisition is contingent upon execution of Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) between the parties, satisfaction of customary conditions precedent to be set forth in the SPA, and regulatory approvals, it added.

With this, the stake of Federal Bank in Ageas Federal will rise to 30 per cent, from 26 per cent. 

The board of Federal Bank had on March 25 approved signing of the MoU with Ageas.

It further said Reserve Bank has accorded its approval to Federal Bank for acquisition of additional 4 per cent stake in AFLIC for up to Rs 105 crore.

Also Read

Analysts bullish on Federal Bank after new CEO unveils plan for growth

Premium

Not expecting higher slippages from unsecured book: Federal Bank ED

Federal Bank slumps 7% after profit declines in Q3 results; details here

Federal Bank's Q3FY25 results: Net profit down 5% at Rs 955 crore

Federal Bank hikes FD rate to 8%, adds special tenure with high interest

Ageas Federal Life Insurance is a joint-venture between Ageas, a multinational insurance giant headquartered in Europe, and Federal Bank.

Shares of Federal Bank closed at Rs 192.75, down 2.53 per cent over previous close on BSE. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Cornerstone Ventures to raise $200 million in its second fund by 2025 end

Premium

Piramal Finance plans to foray into gold loan business for growth

Vedanta Group submits EoI to acquire Jaiprakash Associates via insolvency

Ashok Leyland's defence business bags multiple orders worth Rs 700 cr

Fintech firm Biz2X plans to hire 200 professionals across roles in FY26

Topics :Federal BankLife Insurance

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story