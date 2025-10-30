Cipla's global CEO Umang Vohra to step down, COO Achin Gupta to take over

Pharma major Cipla Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Global Chief Operating Officer (GCOO) Achin Gupta as its next managing director and global chief executive officer, effective April 1, 2026, for a term of five years. Gupta is set to succeed Umang Vohra, who has led Cipla since 2016.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the planned transition reflects a well-structured succession process aimed at ensuring continuity, stability, and a clear strategic vision for the future.

Commenting on his appointment, Gupta said, "The company's legacy of purpose-driven innovation and patient-centric care is deeply inspiring. My focus will be on driving sustainable growth, deepening our impact across markets, and continuing to innovate with purpose."

Achin Gupta to succeed Umang Vohra ALSO READ: Cipla Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 3.7% to ₹1,353 cr on higher revenue Vohra was responsible for leading Cipla through a phase of strategic transformation, strengthening its global leadership in respiratory therapies, antimicrobial resistance (AMR) stewardship, and digital and manufacturing capabilities. He has also advanced the company’s focus on sustainability, patient-centricity, and talent development. Reflecting on his tenure, Vohra said, “My 10 years at Cipla have been filled with immense pride. Guided by our purpose of ‘Caring for Life’, I have had the privilege of working with passionate teams that put patients first." "As I hand over the reins, I’m confident that Achin will lead Cipla forward with vision and purpose,” he added.

Who is Achin Gupta? Gupta, who has been serving as GCOO since February 2025, currently oversees Cipla’s commercial markets, active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), manufacturing, and supply chain operations. He joined the company in 2021 as CEO of the One India business and has since driven strong growth across key segments, particularly in chronic therapies and underserved geographies. Under his leadership, Cipla’s India business achieved market-leading profitability, modernised its retail operations, and introduced several consumer-focused innovations. He holds an MTech in Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology from IIT Delhi and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. With over two decades of experience, he is known for his entrepreneurial leadership, focus on innovation, and ability to build purpose-driven teams.