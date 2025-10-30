Home / Companies / News / Cipla's global CEO Umang Vohra to step down, COO Achin Gupta to take over

Cipla's global CEO Umang Vohra to step down, COO Achin Gupta to take over

Umang Vohra was responsible for leading Cipla through a phase of strategic transformation, strengthening its global leadership in respiratory therapies, and digital and manufacturing capabilities

Cipla
The company said the planned transition reflects a well-structured succession process aimed at ensuring continuity, stability, and a clear strategic vision for the future.
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 3:23 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pharma major Cipla Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Global Chief Operating Officer (GCOO) Achin Gupta as its next managing director and global chief executive officer, effective April 1, 2026, for a term of five years. Gupta is set to succeed Umang Vohra, who has led Cipla since 2016. 
 
In a regulatory filing, the company said the planned transition reflects a well-structured succession process aimed at ensuring continuity, stability, and a clear strategic vision for the future.
 
Commenting on his appointment, Gupta said, "The company's legacy of purpose-driven innovation and patient-centric care is deeply inspiring. My focus will be on driving sustainable growth, deepening our impact across markets, and continuing to innovate with purpose."

Achin Gupta to succeed Umang Vohra

Vohra was responsible for leading Cipla through a phase of strategic transformation, strengthening its global leadership in respiratory therapies, antimicrobial resistance (AMR) stewardship, and digital and manufacturing capabilities. He has also advanced the company’s focus on sustainability, patient-centricity, and talent development. 
 
Reflecting on his tenure, Vohra said, “My 10 years at Cipla have been filled with immense pride. Guided by our purpose of ‘Caring for Life’, I have had the privilege of working with passionate teams that put patients first." "As I hand over the reins, I’m confident that Achin will lead Cipla forward with vision and purpose,” he added.

Who is Achin Gupta?

Gupta, who has been serving as GCOO since February 2025, currently oversees Cipla’s commercial markets, active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), manufacturing, and supply chain operations. He joined the company in 2021 as CEO of the One India business and has since driven strong growth across key segments, particularly in chronic therapies and underserved geographies.
 
Under his leadership, Cipla’s India business achieved market-leading profitability, modernised its retail operations, and introduced several consumer-focused innovations.
 
He holds an MTech in Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology from IIT Delhi and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. With over two decades of experience, he is known for his entrepreneurial leadership, focus on innovation, and ability to build purpose-driven teams.

Cipla net profit rises 4% in Q2

Cipla also announced its results on Thursday, reporting a 3.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹1,353.37 crore for the second quarter (Q2), up from ₹1,305.01 crore during the same period last year.
 
Consolidated total revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at ₹7,589.44 crore, as against ₹7,051.02 crore in the year-ago period.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Affirma Capital leads $56 mn investment in RMSI to tap AI, mapping growth

Target lays off 150 employees in India as part of global corporate job cuts

Tata Motors, THINK Gas enter partnership for truck LNG refueling ecosystem

Adani Airports partners with AIONOS for AI-based passenger services

Centre to seek legal advice on SC order allowing Vi AGR dues review

Topics :CiplaCipla resultsLeadershipBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story