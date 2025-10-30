Tata Motors, THINK Gas enter partnership for truck LNG refueling ecosystem

Tata Motors on Thursday said it has partnered with city gas distribution player THINK Gas to strengthen the LNG refueling ecosystem for long-haul and heavy-duty trucking in India.

The two partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this purpose, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The partnership aims to enhance infrastructure readiness, build greater awareness of fuel quality, and enable wider adoption of LNG-powered commercial vehicles, accelerating the transition towards cleaner, more decarbonised freight operations, it added.

Tata Motors Vice President & Business Head - Trucks, Rajesh Kaul, said as India advances towards sustainable and efficient freight movement, LNG presents a compelling solution for long-haul and heavy-duty trucking.