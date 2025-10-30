Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors, THINK Gas enter partnership for truck LNG refueling ecosystem

Tata Motors, THINK Gas enter partnership for truck LNG refueling ecosystem

The partnership aims to enhance infrastructure readiness, build greater awareness of fuel quality, and enable wider adoption of LNG-powered commercial vehicles

Tata motors
Under the collaboration, Tata Motors said it will work closely with THINK Gas to identify potential freight corridors and logistics clusters for the expansion of LNG infrastructure | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 2:17 PM IST
Tata Motors on Thursday said it has partnered with city gas distribution player THINK Gas to strengthen the LNG refueling ecosystem for long-haul and heavy-duty trucking in India.

The two partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this purpose, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The partnership aims to enhance infrastructure readiness, build greater awareness of fuel quality, and enable wider adoption of LNG-powered commercial vehicles, accelerating the transition towards cleaner, more decarbonised freight operations, it added.

Tata Motors Vice President & Business Head - Trucks, Rajesh Kaul, said as India advances towards sustainable and efficient freight movement, LNG presents a compelling solution for long-haul and heavy-duty trucking.

"Through this partnership with THINK Gas, our goal is to strengthen ecosystem readiness, ensuring reliable access to refuelling infrastructure and enabling fleet operators to adopt LNG with confidence," he added.

THINK Gas Senior Vice President and Business Head (LNG Fuel) Somil Garg said, "Partnering with Tata Motors, a leader in advancing alternate-fuel mobility, will help us strategically scale our expansion."  Under the collaboration, Tata Motors said it will work closely with THINK Gas to identify potential freight corridors and logistics clusters for the expansion of LNG infrastructure.

THINK Gas will focus on maintaining high standards of fuel quality and supply reliability, ensuring optimal vehicle performance and efficiency, the statement said, adding exclusive benefits, including preferential pricing, will also be extended to Tata Motors customers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Tata MotorsLNG demand in Indiacommercial vehiclescommercial vehicle

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

