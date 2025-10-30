Adani Airports partners with AIONOS for AI-based passenger services

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd has entered into a collaboration with AIONOS for implementing an artificial intelligence-driven system to provide personalised passenger experience at airports.
AIONOS, part of InterGlobe Enterprises, will provide a consistent engagement experience and personalised multilingual support for passengers.
Both companies signed a deal in the national capital on Thursday.
"The AI-driven solution will act as a 24x7 intelligent concierge, helping travellers access flight updates, gate information, baggage status, directions and airport services instantly in multiple languages," a release said.
The services will be offered in English, Hindi and other languages.
With AIONOS' agentic AI platform, Adani Airports will be able to engage with customers and staff across multiple touchpoints, including voice, chat, and mobile.
Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) CEO Arun Bansal said the new AI system will transform the passenger experience.
Together with its in-house offerings such as Aviio, Adani OneApp and Airport-in-a-Box, AAHL is building a connected ecosystem that will enhance efficiency and foster inclusivity.
AAHL operates seven airports and will soon start operating the Navi Mumbai International Airport.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
