Clarity on global trade issues to decide future investments in India: Cisco

Chuck Robbins, chairman and chief executive of Cisco , said the company would wait for clarity on global trade policies before deciding to invest further in India. He, however, believes that India is a viable hub for exports.

“I think the global trade dynamics right now need to sort of get settled down so we actually can think through how it impacts our longer-term plans. But obviously India is a big part of it,” said Robbins in a press briefing in Mumbai. He, however, did not comment on what the future investment plans for India would be.

Robbins said India is one of the biggest opportunities in the world today. “If you look over the next five to 10 years, there's no other place where you would expect the growth that we should see here,” he said.

The San Jose-headquartered company started manufacturing in India about 18 months ago with a single product and is in the process of adding two more. Robbins said India is now a “viable” place for exporting from. ALSO READ: Viable to export out of India; clarity on global trade needed: Cisco Last year, Cisco inaugurated its first manufacturing unit near Chennai. While the company had not shared the investment figures, it said the centre would help generate more than $1.3 billion annually in exports and domestic production. On the tariffs front, Robbins said companies were adopting a wait-and-watch approach and had been in touch with the White House for some certainty. He added that it is only when clarity emerges that supply chain strategies would be fixed.

Robbins said there is a lack of clarity among companies amid shifts in geopolitics and wars, rising nationalism, sovereignty requirements, and tariffs. “No chief executive wishes to be in a place where a $20–30 million investment goes awry due to the tariff issue,” Robbins said. “... one of the biggest issues that CEOs have today is we just don't know where it's all going to land,” he said, adding that it is difficult to adopt a supply chain strategy in the absence of clarity. When asked about the progress on the $1 billion export and domestic revenue target from local manufacturing announced in 2023, Robbins did not specify a number.

Robbins, who is in India for a two-day visit, also acknowledged that there exists a deep divide between Chinese and American offerings in the global tech landscape. Robbins, who met Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and senior bureaucrats in New Delhi on Tuesday, said the company has been in India for the past 30 years and hoped it could help drive the “trust” element among all stakeholders. India is an important source of research and development activities for the company, Robbins said, stressing that there has been a shift in the way India has evolved—from being a favourite due to the cost advantage to being a hub of great engineering talent.