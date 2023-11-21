Home / Companies / News / Citigroup MD accuses ex-bosses of 'horrifying' sexual assault, harassment

Citigroup MD accuses ex-bosses of 'horrifying' sexual assault, harassment

She says she finally decided to end their relationship in October 2022, after which he subjected her to an "onslaught of shocking abuse via hundreds of text messages and incessant phone calls

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 10:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A female Citigroup equities managing director sued the bank, alleging that she endured “horrifying” sexual assault and harassment by superiors, including a senior executive who she claims threatened her and her children after she ended their relationship.
 
Ardith Lindsey filed suit against Citigroup Monday in federal court in Manhattan. She claimed that, despite cultivating a gender-inclusive public image, the bank knowingly tolerated a “locker room” environment on the trading floor in which women were ranked based on their appearance, openly discussed in terms of their sex appeal, pressured to go to strip clubs and excluded from professional opportunities.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Lindsey, who said she is on medical leave because of the alleged abuse, claims she was sexually assaulted by a former superior, Richard Evans, shortly after joining the bank in 2007. Much of her complaint focused on former managing director Mani Singh, who she said used his power at the bank to coerce her into a relationship. He was swiftly promoted at Citigroup despite a history of misconduct.
 
She says she finally decided to end their relationship in October 2022, after which he subjected her to an “onslaught of shocking abuse via hundreds of text messages and incessant phone calls.” Lindsey cited many of these alleged messages in her suit, including ones in which Singh allegedly told her that her “world will be over,” that her kids’ “life will be ruined” and that he planned take her “down in comp. Hard.” 
 
‘Vile text messages’
 
Citigroup said in an emailed statement that it will defend itself against Lindsey’s claims. It called Singh’s conduct, as alleged in the suit, “deplorable” but said Lindsey described him as “only a friend” several years ago when questioned about a “large financial transaction” between them. The bank said it immediately placed Singh on leave after she reported the “vile text messages” and he resigned a few days later, before an internal investigation could be completed.

“Setting aside what we think are the merits of any individual claim, however, our values and expectations are clear — no one should ever be discriminated against or harassed in the workplace,” the bank said. “Our colleagues should feel confident they can raise concerns about themselves or others without fear of retribution, and decisive action must be taken when unacceptable behavior takes place.” 

In defence

“Setting aside what we think are the merits of any individual claim, however, our values and expectations are clear — no one should ever be discriminated against or harassed in the workplace" - Citigroup in an emailed statement.

Also Read

At Rs 29.16 cr, former TCS CEO Gopinathan earned 13% more in FY23 than FY22

Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani's salary halves in FY23 to Rs 32 crore

Wall Street job cuts likely to surpass 11K as CEOs unwind hiring binge

LIVE: Citigroup considering at least 10% job cuts in major businesses

FPSB India appoints Krishan Mishra as its CEO, effective from August 1

CCI approves Titan's acquisition of additional stake in CaratLane

Tata Power adds to EV charging infrastructure on Chandigarh-Shimla route

Edtech major Byju's faces ED heat for Rs 9,362 crore 'forex violation'

IT major Wipro, Nvidia collab for artificial intelligence in healthcare

Nokia bags multi-terabit pan-Indian optical network deal from Bharti Airtel

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Citigroup CEOCitigroup

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story