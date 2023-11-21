IT major Wipro, Nvidia collab for artificial intelligence in healthcare

IT major Wipro on Tuesday announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to help healthcare companies accelerate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Wipro will leverage NVIDIA's AI software for enterprises for the production of AI across its current portfolio of healthcare solutions in the affordable care act (ACA), Medicare, and Medicaid, the company said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Wipro Enterprise Futuring President and Managing Partner Nagendra Bandaru said the collaboration will allow the companies to deliver AI-enabled innovation for the healthcare industry at scale and drive healthcare solutions with advanced computing capabilities.

The integration of these technologies with Wipro's Enterprise Generative AI (WeGA) framework will enable Wipro to co-develop and deploy custom models for speech and translation AI, as well as other LLMs.