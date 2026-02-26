Citizen-level AI adoption to lift Indian innovation ecosystem: Uniphore CEO

The theme of sovereign AI needs to be underscored, especially for a country like India. While Uniphore is a US company, when I am doing business in many European countries, I am being asked what if your President comes out with a diktat that you can't access this technology because it's American. This means that governments around the world are focusing heavily on controlling their own destiny. And I'm glad that India is not just thinking, but making moves in that direction. So, for me, the positive takeaway is the development with Sarvam. I don't think we need 50 of those, but we need four or five of those for India.