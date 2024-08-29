Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / CK Birla group firm Birla Fertility & IVF to invest Rs 500 cr in 2-3 yrs

CK Birla group firm Birla Fertility & IVF to invest Rs 500 cr in 2-3 yrs

Birla Fertility & IVF, which is the third largest fertility chain, plans to extend its presence in the southern region by establishing 10-12 new centres across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala

IVF
The acquisition includes 12 clinics of BabyScience primarily located in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 3:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The $ 3-billion CK Birla group company Birla Fertility & IVF is looking to invest Rs 500 crore in the next 2-3 years as it seeks to capture a larger share in the domestic market, a company statement said on Thursday.

Birla Fertility & IVF, which is the third largest fertility chain, plans to extend its presence in the southern region by establishing 10-12 new centres across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh within the next 12-24 months, the company said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The group is viewing for a bigger share of the IVF market and plans to invest Rs 500 crore in next 2-3 years," it said.

By investing heavily in infrastructure and leveraging its expertise, Birla Fertility & IVF intends to provide fertility solutions to a broader audience, particularly in Tier II and Tier III cities, Avanti Birla, Chairman and Founder of Birla Fertility & IVF, said.

Abhishek Aggrawal, Chief Business Officer at Birla Fertility & IVF, said that we have expanded across India, to leverage our global expertise and infrastructure and deliver exceptional pregnancy rates that meet international standards.

The company recently acquired two fertility clinic chains, BabyScience and ARMC IVF, expanding its network to 50 clinics across India, making it the third-largest fertility chain in the country.

The acquisition includes 12 clinics of BabyScience primarily located in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

More From This Section

Swiggy ropes in former Flipkart executive Amitesh Jha as Instamart CEO

IndiGo cofounder Gangwal sells $1.3 bn worth stake near record high

Suraksha Group earmarks 2,552 acre of land for Jaypee Infratech lenders

Tata shelves plans for IPO of media unit after buying out Temasek

Edtech firm ODA Class raises $500K from Singapore, China-based investors

This move not only enhances its presence in southern and western India but also aligns with its goal of establishing 100 clinics by FY28, the company said.

The company aims to achieve this through a combination of organic growth, further acquisitions and strategic partnerships, it added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Birla Fertility acquires Kerala-based AMRC IVF to foray into South India

Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE Updates: RIL to invest Rs 70k cr in new energy development; Benchmarks end up

Messi joins Inter Miami training for first time since ankle injury

LIVE news updates: 2 Rajya Sabha MPs quit Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP, set to join TDP

Circle to Search: Google adds option to share selected portion with others

Topics :CK Birla Groupfertility issuesInfertilityIVF Treatment

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story