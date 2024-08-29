The $ 3-billion CK Birla group company Birla Fertility & IVF is looking to invest Rs 500 crore in the next 2-3 years as it seeks to capture a larger share in the domestic market, a company statement said on Thursday. Birla Fertility & IVF, which is the third largest fertility chain, plans to extend its presence in the southern region by establishing 10-12 new centres across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh within the next 12-24 months, the company said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The group is viewing for a bigger share of the IVF market and plans to invest Rs 500 crore in next 2-3 years," it said.

By investing heavily in infrastructure and leveraging its expertise, Birla Fertility & IVF intends to provide fertility solutions to a broader audience, particularly in Tier II and Tier III cities, Avanti Birla, Chairman and Founder of Birla Fertility & IVF, said.

Abhishek Aggrawal, Chief Business Officer at Birla Fertility & IVF, said that we have expanded across India, to leverage our global expertise and infrastructure and deliver exceptional pregnancy rates that meet international standards.

The company recently acquired two fertility clinic chains, BabyScience and ARMC IVF, expanding its network to 50 clinics across India, making it the third-largest fertility chain in the country.

The acquisition includes 12 clinics of BabyScience primarily located in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

This move not only enhances its presence in southern and western India but also aligns with its goal of establishing 100 clinics by FY28, the company said.

The company aims to achieve this through a combination of organic growth, further acquisitions and strategic partnerships, it added.