Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Tata shelves plans for IPO of media unit after buying out Temasek

Tata shelves plans for IPO of media unit after buying out Temasek

Tata may seek a valuation of more than $1 billion for the entertainment business in any potential share sale

Tata group
Tata Play provides pay television via set-top boxes and over-the-top video streaming through its app. Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 2:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Baiju Kalesh and P R Sanjai

Tata Group has shelved plans for an initial public offering of its entertainment content distribution platform after buying out minority investors, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
The Indian conglomerate has opted to keep Tata Play Ltd. as a closely held company for longer as it seeks to expand the business ahead of any potential listing in the future, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Tata has withdrawn the prospectus it filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for a Mumbai IPO, the people said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The decision to put the IPO plans on hold came after Tata bought out minority investors in the unit, including Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte. and the group’s flagship private equity venture Tata Opportunities Fund, the people said. Last year, Tata had been weighing postponing the IPO plans given market conditions, Bloomberg News reported at the time.

Plans for an IPO of Tata Play could still be revived in the future, the people said. Tata may seek a valuation of more than $1 billion for the entertainment business in any potential share sale, they added.

Representatives for Tata Group and Tata Play declined to comment.

Tata Play provides pay television via set-top boxes and over-the-top video streaming through its app, according to the conglomerate’s website. Tata Play was formerly known as Tata Sky.

More From This Section

Edtech firm ODA Class raises $500K from Singapore, China-based investors

M3M India, OYO sign agreement to launch 'SUNDAY' branded hotel in Gurugram

JSW Neo Energy bags additional 400 MW wind-solar hybrid project from MSEDCL

Godfrey Phillips faces crisis over leadership dispute and board changes

DGCA suspends approval for flying training firm Alchemist Aviation


Tata Play had filed confidentially with India’s capital markets regulator in 2022, becoming the first Indian company to take advantage of the option to file IPO documents without making sensitive information public.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE Updates: RIL posted record Rs 10 trn turnover in FY24; Sensex, Nifty flat

Bullish on Indian market potential for super luxury cars: Aston Martin

Top Chinese officer tells US to stop colluding with Taiwan in NSA meeting

Realme 13 5G series smartphones launched in India: Check price, specs, more

Reliance AGM LIVE news: FY24 Ebitda was Rs 1.78 trn, net profit was Rs 79,020 cr, says Mukesh Ambani

Topics :tata skyTatainitial public offering IPOinitial public offerings

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story