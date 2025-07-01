CleanMax, Toyota Tsusho India join hands to develop 300 MW green capacity

Renewable energy solutions provider CleanMax and Toyota Tsusho India have joined hands to develop 300 megawatt capacity of renewable energy projects in India.

The new partnership aims to leverage synergies between both companies to develop and operate renewable energy projects for Japanese corporates in India, CleanMax said in a statement.

The companies aim to set up the capacity by 2028.

The partnership will provide comprehensive green energy solutions tailored to each company's needs, including rooftop solar projects, stand-alone ground-mount solar or wind projects, wind-solar hybrid projects and carbon credits.

Kuldeep Jain, Founder & Managing Director, CleanMax, said, "The partnership...solidifies CleanMax's strategy around global collaborations focused on helping corporations reduce their carbon footprint, while enabling the company to achieve its growth targets in a more capital-efficient manner." Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Private Limited (CleanMax), a Brookfield-backed company, is one of the leading Indian renewable energy companies in the C&I (Commercial and Industrial) sector, with 2.2 GW of operating, owned and managed capacity of operating renewable assets spread across India, Middle East, and South-East Asia as of March 31, 2025.