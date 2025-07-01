CleanMax, Toyota Tsusho India join hands to develop 300 MW green capacity

Renewable energy solutions provider CleanMax and Toyota Tsusho India have joined hands to develop 300 megawatt capacity of renewable energy projects in India.
The new partnership aims to leverage synergies between both companies to develop and operate renewable energy projects for Japanese corporates in India, CleanMax said in a statement.
The companies aim to set up the capacity by 2028.
The partnership will provide comprehensive green energy solutions tailored to each company's needs, including rooftop solar projects, stand-alone ground-mount solar or wind projects, wind-solar hybrid projects and carbon credits.
Kuldeep Jain, Founder & Managing Director, CleanMax, said, "The partnership...solidifies CleanMax's strategy around global collaborations focused on helping corporations reduce their carbon footprint, while enabling the company to achieve its growth targets in a more capital-efficient manner." Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Private Limited (CleanMax), a Brookfield-backed company, is one of the leading Indian renewable energy companies in the C&I (Commercial and Industrial) sector, with 2.2 GW of operating, owned and managed capacity of operating renewable assets spread across India, Middle East, and South-East Asia as of March 31, 2025.
Toyota Tsusho India Private Limited, part of the Toyota Tsusho Group, operates in seven business segments i.e. metals, circular economy, supply chain, mobility, green infrastructure, digital solutions and lifestyle services.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app