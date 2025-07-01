Home / Companies / News / Audi retail sales decline 14% in H1 2025 at 2,128 units amid weak demand

Audi retail sales decline 14% in H1 2025 at 2,128 units amid weak demand

Audi is facing headwinds as slowing demand driven by price increases from a weakening exchange rate and heightened market uncertainty amid evolving geopolitical tensions continues to hurt performance

The company remains confident in the growth of the Indian luxury car market in the forthcoming festive season
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 4:02 PM IST
Luxury carmaker Audi on Tuesday said its half-yearly retail sales declined 14 per cent year-on-year to 2,128 units.

The company sold 2,477 units in the January-June period of last year.

The brand with the four rings is facing headwinds as slowing demand driven by price increases from a weakening exchange rate and heightened market uncertainty amid evolving geopolitical tensions continues to impact performance, Audi India said in a statement.

However, the company remains confident in the growth of the Indian luxury car market in the forthcoming festive season, driven by growing customer aspirations, it added.

"While H1 2025 presented unique market challenges, we have used this period to strengthen our foundation for sustainable growth," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

By prioritising a luxury-first approach and delivering exceptional customer experiences, the automaker continues to reinforce brand loyalty, he added.

"We see growth potential in the luxury segment in the second half of the year, fueled by new product introductions, our digital-first approach and unwavering focus on customer satisfaction," Dhillon said.

The company said its pre-owned car business showed resilience with steady performance and grew by 10 per cent year-on-year in the January-June period this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Audi IndiaRetailauto demandLuxury car sales

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

