Audi retail sales decline 14% in H1 2025 at 2,128 units amid weak demand

Luxury carmaker Audi on Tuesday said its half-yearly retail sales declined 14 per cent year-on-year to 2,128 units.

The company sold 2,477 units in the January-June period of last year.

The brand with the four rings is facing headwinds as slowing demand driven by price increases from a weakening exchange rate and heightened market uncertainty amid evolving geopolitical tensions continues to impact performance, Audi India said in a statement.

However, the company remains confident in the growth of the Indian luxury car market in the forthcoming festive season, driven by growing customer aspirations, it added.

"While H1 2025 presented unique market challenges, we have used this period to strengthen our foundation for sustainable growth," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.