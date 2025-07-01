CARE upgrades rating of Aadhar Housing Finance's NCDs, bank loans

Aadhar Housing Finance has said CARE has upgraded the rating of the company's long-term bank facility and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) by a notch.
The rating agency has improved rating to CARE AA+ from CARE AA, Aadhar Housing Finance said in a statement on Tuesday.
The outlook has been kept stable, it said.
For the fourth quarter ended March 2025, Aadhar Housing Finance reported a 21 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 245 crore as against Rs 202 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 834 crore from Rs 692 crore in the year-ago period.
