CARE upgrades rating of Aadhar Housing Finance's NCDs, bank loans

Aadhar Housing Finance has said CARE has upgraded the rating of the company's long-term bank facility and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) by a notch.

The rating agency has improved rating to CARE AA+ from CARE AA, Aadhar Housing Finance said in a statement on Tuesday.

The outlook has been kept stable, it said.

For the fourth quarter ended March 2025, Aadhar Housing Finance reported a 21 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 245 crore as against Rs 202 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 834 crore from Rs 692 crore in the year-ago period.