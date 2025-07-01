Home / Companies / News / CARE upgrades rating of Aadhar Housing Finance's NCDs, bank loans

CARE upgrades rating of Aadhar Housing Finance's NCDs, bank loans

Aadhar Housing Finance has said CARE has upgraded the rating of the company's long-term bank facility and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) by a notch.

The rating agency has improved rating to CARE AA+ from CARE AA, Aadhar Housing Finance said in a statement on Tuesday. | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 3:26 PM IST
The rating agency has improved rating to CARE AA+ from CARE AA, Aadhar Housing Finance said in a statement on Tuesday.

The outlook has been kept stable, it said.

For the fourth quarter ended March 2025, Aadhar Housing Finance reported a 21 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 245 crore as against Rs 202 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 834 crore from Rs 692 crore in the year-ago period.

Topics :Aadhar Housing FinanceCredit rating agenciesCARE Ratings

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

