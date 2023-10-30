Home / Companies / News / Cleared all payments pending for Russian oil purchases: BPCL official

Cleared all payments pending for Russian oil purchases: BPCL official

The Indian government has expressed discomfort over settling payment for Russian oil in Chinese yuan

Reuters
BPCL operates a 240,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Mumbai, western India

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 7:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has cleared all payments for Russian oil purchases, its head of finance Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta told an analysts' conference after the company's September quarter earnings report.
 
"As of today nothing is there beyond the due date," Gupta said in response to a question about whether any payments to Russia were delayed.
 
The Indian government has expressed discomfort over settling payment for Russian oil in Chinese yuan.
 
Gupta also said that BPCL was processing Russian oil at the maximum "potential level" at its three plants, averaging about 30-40% of overall crude intake.
 
BPCL operates a 240,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Mumbai, western India; a 310,000-bpd refinery in Kochi, southern India; and a 156,000 bpd plant in central India.

Also Read

India's oil imports from Russia climb to new peak as buying limit nears

How will India cope with Urals breaching the EU-denominated price cap?

BPCL Q4 results: Net profit rises 159% to Rs 6,478 cr, revenue up 8%

ONGC to start delivering fuel from KG basin from June 15, seeks $12 price

BPCL still in talks with Rosneft for Russian oil deal, discounts narrow

Sterlite Technologies expects growth in sales volume to return next fiscal

Tata Motors wins Singur land case, entitled to recover Rs 766 cr from WB

Merger with Fincare to help enter MFI segment, southern markets: AU SFB

McDonald's gets sales lift from cheaper menu, McNuggets promotion

Meta platform introduces ad-free plans for Instagram, Facebook in Europe

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BPCLRussia Oil productionoil tradeCrude Oil Price

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step in

Chhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story