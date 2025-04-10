Cleartrip appoints Manjari Singhal as Chief Growth and Business Officer

Online travel platform Cleartrip on Thursday announced the appointment of Manjari Singhal as its new Chief Growth and Business Officer.

She succeeds Anuj Rathi who is moving on to pursue new opportunities. Over the next month she will work closely with Rathi to ensure a smooth and seamless transition, said Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, in a statement.

In her new role, Singhal will oversee the business, growth, marketing, and customer experience functions, it added.

"Travel is a significant focus for us at Flipkart, and we are deeply committed to investing in and scaling the business to unlock its huge potential. We are excited to welcome Manjari into this pivotal role," Flipkart Senior Vice President Ajay Veer Yadav said.

He further said, "With her proven leadership, strategic vision, and deep understanding of customer behaviour, we are confident that she will continue to drive growth and lead Cleartrip into its next phase of expansion." Singhal currently leads the Beauty, FMCG, and General Merchandise business.

Since joining Flipkart in 2019, she has played a pivotal role across events, customer growth, and platform, the statement said.