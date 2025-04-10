Omega Seiki Mobility to give women drivers pink e-autos at lower prices

Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility on Thursday said it will provide women drivers with 2,500 specially-designed pink auto rickshaws on lower prices pan-India in a phased manner.

The scheme, as part of the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, was rolled out on Wednesday in the national capital, benefitting 500 women drivers. These drivers will also get 1 per cent subsidy on interest on vehicle financing from a leading state-run lender, Omega Seiki Mobility said.

The company said it has collaborated with Delhi-based not-for-profit organisation Nari Shakti.

"Our partnership with Naari Shakti is more than just a CSR initiative. It's a step toward social transformation. By enabling women to take the driver's seat, literally and metaphorically, we're not just offering them a vehicle, we're offering a path to independence, dignity, and opportunity," said Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility.

In the coming months, the scheme will be implemented in Bangalore, north Karnataka and Chennai, the company said, adding it will support all selected women by providing them with training in driving and financial literacy to ensure sustainable livelihood and safe operations.

"This initiative aligns with our mission to uplift and empower women at the grassroots level. Partnering with Omega Seiki Mobility allows us to create real impact, enabling women to earn a livelihood while contributing to a cleaner environment," said Safiena Joseph, President of Naari Shakti Women Welfare Charitable Trust.