Lenders to SPV in Delaware sue Byju Raveendran for 'stealing' $533 mn

Lenders to a special purpose vehicle (SPV) established by Indian edtech firm Byju’s in Delaware, United States, have sued the startup’s founder Byju Raveendran, his wife and co-founder Divya Gokulnath, and senior company executive Anita Kishore for allegedly misappropriating $533 million in funds.

Byju’s Alpha Inc was set up to receive proceeds of a $1.5 billion loan. Its lawsuit alleged that the three “co-orchestrated and executed a lawless scheme” to conceal and steal $533 million of loan proceeds (the Alpha Funds). Byju’s Alpha is debtor and plaintiff in the lawsuit. ‘Business Standard’ has asked Byju Raveendran for a comment.

The lawsuit follows a $533 million judgment of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware against Riju Ravindran, younger brother of Byju, and the edtech firm’s ultimate corporate parent in India.

“On the heels of the Delaware Bankruptcy Court’s recent judgment against his brother (Riju) and companies, this action is being brought to now hold Byju Raveendran, the former CEO [chief executive officer] of Byju’s Alpha, and two more of his co-conspirators – namely his co-founder and close business associate – accountable for their roles in masterminding the theft of more than half a billion dollars,” said the lenders of Byju’s Alpha’s term loans in the lawsuit.

“It is clear that Byju, Divya, and Anita deliberately hid the assets of Byju’’s Alpha and repeatedly were deceptive about the location of the money in order to steal funds rightfully owed to the Lenders. In light of the court’s recent decision, there can be no doubt that they acted unlawfully and tried to cover their tracks, breaching fiduciary duties and making numerous misrepresentations, among other misconduct, in the process. If it is not abundantly clear to them by now, Byju and his cohorts will soon learn that the laws of the United States are immutable, and they can either choose to live the rest of their days as international fugitives or face the music and return the money they stole,” alleged the lenders.

Byju’s Alpha is seeking an award of damages for Byju’s alleged breach of fiduciary duties, as well as an award of damages for the actions of Byju, Divya, and Anita in aiding and abetting the breach of others’ fiduciary duties. It also seeks an accounting of the Alpha Funds and an award of damages for conversion and civil conspiracy. Additionally, Byju's Alpha is requesting reimbursement of all attorneys’ fees, costs, and expenses, reimbursement of interest expenses, and any other relief that the Court may deem just, proper, or equitable.

Also Read

Starting March 2022, months after receiving term loans, Byju’s Alpha, which was then under the control of the Byju’s enterprise, defaulted on the credit agreement, according to the lawsuit. In April, the lenders said Byju’s began the first in what was a series of systematic and unlawful fraudulent transfers of the Alpha Funds. Byju and his Riju personally conceded defaults had occurred by entering into numerous amendments and forbearances to the credit agreement.

In mid-2022 Byju’s Alpha, acting at the behest of Byju, Divya and Riju, started transferring $533 million of Alpha Funds to Camshaft Capital Fund, LP (the Camshaft Fund). The lenders alleged it was a sham hedge fund with no investment track record and a listed headquarters with the same address as a pancake restaurant, ostensibly in exchange for receiving a limited partnership interest in the Camshaft Fund.

‘Missing $533 million’

The lenders alleged that Byju Raveendran, wife Gokulnath and Kishore repeatedly misrepresented and contradicted themselves regarding the use and location of the $533 million Alpha Funds.

Following discovery by Timothy R Pohl, a restructuring professional who replaced Riju as sole director of Byju’s Alpha, of the transfers of the Alpha Funds to Camshaft, on September 13, 2023, the lenders said that edtech firm Byju's released a statement in which it “categorically denie[d] media reports which insinuated that Byju's was no longer a beneficiary owner of the funds,” instead representing that “an offshore subsidiary remains the beneficiary of the money invested in high security fixed income instruments invested with a multi-hundred billion dollar fund in the U.S.” Camshaft, however, was not a “multi-hundred billion dollar fund,” and no “high security fixed income instruments” were received on account of the Alpha Funds.

“It is impossible to square Byju's representations with his repeated statements to the Court, investors, the public, and the lenders over the prior two years. Either Byju has consistently lied about the whereabouts of the Alpha Funds, or he violated a Court Order. It cannot be both,” said the lenders.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel for Glas Trust Company, LLC, the administrative agent for the Lenders. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP is serving as legal counsel for Byju’s Alpha.