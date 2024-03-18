E-Luna turns an instant hit in electric vehicle two-wheeler market

The nostalgia that Indians have for the Luna brand seems to be replicating in the electric vehicle space too. Firodia Group, through its company Kinetic Green, launched the electric version of Luna in February.



The company has already set a target of selling 100,000 units in 2024-25 and is seeing huge demand, said Ajinkya Firodia, Managing Director of Kinetic Engineering, that supplies auto parts to its sister concern Kinetic Green.

The E-Luna brand is considered as one of the most affordable electric two-wheelers from an Indian manufacturer, priced between Rs 69,990 and Rs 74,990. Interestingly, Ola Electric has also come out with an aggressive pricing of Rs 79,999 for Ola S1x scooters. “In the two-wheeler segment, 99 per cent of the market is dominated by scooters. However, we have already made significant inroads into the market, selling at least 5,000 units. Our aim is to sell at least 100,000 units in the next financial year," said Ajinkya Firodia, Managing Director of Kinetic Engineering.

KEL has supplied auto parts to Kinetic Green for E-Luna. Charging at only 10 paise per kilometre, the bike offers huge savings for its users compared to petrol. Kinetic Green sold 5,740 units of electric two-wheelers so far this financial year, grabbing 1 per cent market share. Kinetic Green also has scooters under the Flex and Zing brands and three-wheelers under the Safar brand.

Kinetic Engineering is the flagship company of the $500 million Firodia Group of companies.

Ahmednagar-based Kinetic Automobile Company, founded in 1972, was the maker of popular brands like Luna mopeds and then Kinetic-Honda scooters. Firodia added that the group is betting big on electric vehicles and three-wheeler chassis and gearboxes. KEL’s product portfolio includes transmission components like gears, shafts, and axles, as well as engine components such as crankshafts, cylinder heads, and camshafts, with complete gearbox and engine assemblies for auto and non-auto products. The company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers like Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, and major players in the tractor industry.

KEL also completed a manufacturing facility for Mahindra and Mahindra, where it will produce gears and shafts for M&M's two-wheelers. The facility has an upgraded capacity of manufacturing around 30,000 gears and shafts per month. In addition to Kinetic Green, the group also has a company called Kinetic Watts & Volts to focus on electric vehicle technology. Kinetic Watts & Volts is working on integrated solutions, offering key components like motors, controllers, and batteries. "Recently, our board approved an investment of up to Rs 50 crore in the new subsidiary. We have a competitive production cost for our two-wheelers. During the next financial year, we expect our turnover to touch the Rs 500 crore mark," Firodia said.

"The advantage of an e-moped is its load capacity and comfort in using it in small towns too. Ola and Ather are high-speed and high-performance brands. In the moped segment, there are no major players. We want to bring this value to the customers," he added. The company has posted a net profit of Rs 1.10 crore during the third quarter of the current financial year, double the profit during the same period last fiscal.