Tata Sons to sell up to 23.4 mn TCS shares in a deal worth $1.13 bn

Tata Consultancy Services' stock price closed at Rs 4,152.50 today, it is up 1% on one month and has gone up by 14.92% in six months

Photo: PTI
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 5:46 PM IST
Tata Sons, the investment arm of Indian conglomerate Tata Group, will sell shares in IT services unit Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) worth up to Rs 9,362 crore ($1.13 billion) on Tuesday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
 
Tata Sons is looking to offload 23.4 million shares in the country's top IT services company, representing 0.65 per cent of TCS's shareholding, the terms showed.
 

Tata Sons held a 72.4 per cent stake in TCS as on December 31, per exchange data.
 
TCS shares will be sold at a floor price of Rs 4,001 apiece, a 3.7 per cent discount to the last close of Rs 4,152.5.
 
J.P. Morgan and Citigroup will be joint bookrunners for the stake sale.
 
Tata Sons and TCS did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
 
TCS shares closed 1.6 per cent lower on Monday ahead of the news, amid a broader tumble in IT stocks.

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

