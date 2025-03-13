CLSA lowers target price for IndusInd Bank to Rs 900 but sees 30% upside

CLSA has reduced its target price for IndusInd Bank from Rs 1,200 to Rs 900 after the private sector lender disclosed a net worth hit of Rs 1,500 crore due to an accounting gap. Despite the cut, the revised target price still implies an upside of 30 per cent.

Shares of IndusInd Bank were last trading at Rs 687, gaining nearly 5 per cent from Tuesday’s close of Rs 656, following a 27.2 per cent slump.

“We cut our estimates by 9-25 per cent (for the one-off accounting hit and lower growth) and lower our target price from Rs 1,300 to Rs 900 but maintain our ‘Outperform’ rating,” CLSA said in a note, drawing comparisons with RBL Bank and Yes Bank.

“When the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave a one-year extension to the managing director of RBL Bank and later appointed a public sector banker, the stock crashed 60 per cent. The market feared undisclosed risks, but over subsequent quarters, no major concerns emerged, and the stock recovered. A similar but temporary trend was seen in Yes Bank, where a forced chief executive officer exit was followed by a nil gross non-performing loan (GNPL) divergence report. IndusInd Bank’s stock price trajectory should follow a similar pattern,” CLSA analysts Piran Engineer, Shreya Shivani, and Roshny Munshi wrote.

CLSA noted that the recent accounting discrepancy was not flagged by the bank’s auditors or the RBI over the past five to seven years. However, the RBI’s decision to cut the managing director’s tenure to one year raises questions.

“The reason may not necessarily be asset quality, but other factors could be at play. The RBI’s one-year extension for IndusInd Bank’s managing director is similar to what it did for RBL Bank in 2021. However, in Yes Bank’s case, the RBI abruptly terminated the managing director’s tenure within three to four months of its announcement. In both cases, the stocks eventually recovered (although Yes Bank’s recovery was temporary),” they wrote.

CLSA expects IndusInd Bank shares to remain volatile in the near term but foresees a recovery if the lender’s fundamentals remain strong.

“Over the next two to three quarters, uncertainty around management continuity and undisclosed risks will persist. If a public sector banker is appointed, investor sentiment could turn further negative. Additionally, the potential invocation of the promoter’s stock pledge by lenders would add to the uncertainty. However, if IndusInd Bank delivers results broadly in line with expectations over the next four to six quarters, we believe concerns will ease,” CLSA said.

Key positive drivers highlighted by CLSA include a recovery in microfinance, improved banking system liquidity, and potential interest rate cuts.

It also noted that any stake purchase by promoter Ashok Hinduja “will definitely boost investor confidence.”

Shares of IndusInd Bank have declined 60 per cent over the past year.