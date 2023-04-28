Home / Companies / News / Clubhouse lays off over 50% staff: 'We're deeply sorry', say founders

Clubhouse lays off over 50% staff: 'We're deeply sorry', say founders

The app was once valued at $4 billion by investors, including Andreessen Horowitz and Tiger Global

New Delhi
Clubhouse lays off over 50% staff: 'We're deeply sorry', say founders

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 9:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Popular social audio platform Clubhouse, which gained popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, has laid off more than half of its staff.

Founded by Paul Davison and Rohan Seth, Clubhouse said it is scaling back by over 50 per cent and "saying goodbye to many talented, dedicated teammates in the process."

"We're deeply sorry to be doing this, and we would not be making this change if we didn't feel it was absolutely necessary," said the founders.

Those impacted will receive severance and continued healthcare coverage for the next few months.

"We will pay salaries for the rest of April, plus 4 months of additional severance for all departing employees. This means everyone affected will receive their full salary until Aug 31, 2023," said Davison and Seth.

"We will allow everyone who is impacted to keep their company-issued laptops, to help them research and apply for new roles," added the founders as they plan to build Clubhouse 2.0 with a smaller, leaner team.

The app was once valued at $4 billion by investors, including Andreessen Horowitz and Tiger Global.

The company last year laid off a portion of staff as part of restructuring.

"We need to reset the company, eliminate roles and take it down to a smaller, product-focused team. We believe that a smaller team will give us focus and speed, and help us launch the next evolution of the product," the founders said.--IANS

na/kvd

Also Read

'India believes in democratized access to all digital health solutions'

More people adopting preventive healthcare post-Covid, say experts

State prepared to handle Covid-19 wave, says Kerala Health Minister

BELMAC launches its state-of-the-art Clubhouse, the House of Nirvana

Need to build resilient health system across world: India at G20 Health

CSB Bank net profit rises 19% to Rs 156 crore as bad loans decline

Germany's SAP sees 'phenomenal growth' in India, will increase hiring

TV viewership of first 29 IPL matches higher than entire tournament in 2022

Indian women more stressed than their global counterparts: Deloitte report

Adani Cement pre-pays $200 million Holcim debt, seeks loan extension

Topics :ClubhouselayoffSocial Media

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story