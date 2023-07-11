Co-working operator 315Work Avenue gives on lease 400 desks in Bengaluru

Co-working operator 315Work Avenue has given on lease 400 desks to a fintech company at its centre in Bengaluru.

The company said in a statement that it has leased 400 seats in Bengaluru to a technology and service provider for the financial services industry. The centre is located at Indiranagar.

315Work Avenue has 40 centres, with a total capacity of 40,000 seats, across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune. The company manages 1.75 million square feet of office space.

Manas Mehrotra, Founder of 315Work Avenue, said: "Flexible spaces are becoming mainstream now. The demand for co-workspaces is constantly increasing not only because such spaces perfectly fit the new normal, but they also help companies save costs, boost productivity and enhance work experience of employees.