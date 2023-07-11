Home / Companies / News / Co-working operator 315Work Avenue gives on lease 400 desks in Bengaluru

Co-working operator 315Work Avenue gives on lease 400 desks in Bengaluru

Co-working operator 315Work Avenue has given on lease 400 desks to a fintech company at its centre in Bengaluru

Press Trust of India New Delhi
315Work Avenue has 40 centres, with a total capacity of 40,000 seats, across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune. The company manages 1.75 million square feet of office space.(Photo: Shutterstock)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 5:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Co-working operator 315Work Avenue has given on lease 400 desks to a fintech company at its centre in Bengaluru.

The company said in a statement that it has leased 400 seats in Bengaluru to a technology and service provider for the financial services industry. The centre is located at Indiranagar.

315Work Avenue has 40 centres, with a total capacity of 40,000 seats, across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune. The company manages 1.75 million square feet of office space.

Manas Mehrotra, Founder of 315Work Avenue, said: "Flexible spaces are becoming mainstream now. The demand for co-workspaces is constantly increasing not only because such spaces perfectly fit the new normal, but they also help companies save costs, boost productivity and enhance work experience of employees.

Also Read

Users can now access ChatGPT, Chat Sonic on Opera desktop, Opera GX

India's first 'Tele-MANAS' chat-bot to ensure 24X7 services launched in J&K

Maha cracks down on lane-cutting on Mumbai-Nagpur, Mumbai-Pune expressways

BET Awards 2023: Everything you need to know about awards, performances

Opera unveils ChatGPT-powered integrated AI side panel 'Aria'

ITC's FMCG biz records 21% rise in annual consumer spend at Rs 29,000 cr

Sebi issues demand notices to 7 entities in Religare Enterprises case

White collar hiring dips 3% on cautious recruiter sentiments: Report

CoinDCX appoints Rajnish Vedi as the new head of customer experience

ITC board recommends second term for Sanjiv Puri as company's CMD

Topics :BengaluruFintechCompanies

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story