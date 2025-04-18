Coal India arm SECL signs Rs 7,040 crore pact with TMC Mineral Resources

Coal India arm SECL on Friday said it has entered into a Rs 7,040 crore pact with TMC Mineral Resources for undertaking large-scale coal production using paste filling technology.

Paste filling is a modern underground mining method that eliminates the need to acquire surface land. After coal extraction, the mined-out voids are filled with a specially prepared paste made from fly ash, crushed overburden from opencast mines, cement, water, and binding chemicals. This process prevents land subsidence and ensures the structural stability of the mine.

"South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) is set to become the first coal PSU in India to adopt paste fill technology for coal mining... To implement this innovative underground mining technology, SECL has signed a Rs 7,040 crore agreement with TMC Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd," the public sector unit said in a statement.

Under this agreement, large-scale coal production will be undertaken using paste filling technology in the Singhali underground coal mine located in SECL's Korba area.

Over a period of 25 years, the project is expected to produce approximately 8.4 million tonnes of coal.

The Singhali underground mine was approved in 1989 for a production capacity of 0.24 million tonnes per year and commenced operations in 1993. Presently, the mine has 8.45 million tonnes of extractable reserves of non-coking coal. It was developed using the Bord and Pillar method, employing load haul dumpers and universal drilling machines for underground operations.

However, the surface area above the mine is densely occupied -- with villages, high-tension electricity lines, and a public works department road -- rendering the traditional caving methods unfeasible due to safety and environmental concerns.

With the introduction of paste filling technology, mining activities in this area can now proceed without disturbing the surface infrastructure.

The successful implementation of this technology in Singhali is expected to pave the way for resuming operations in other underground mines where similar land constraints exist.