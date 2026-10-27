Coal India spends ₹7,996 crore in H1 FY27, exceeds capex target by 9%

State-owned miner Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Tuesday said its capital expenditure (capex) during the first half (April-September) of the current financial year rose 27 per cent to ₹7,996 crore from ₹6,283 crore in the same period last year.

“The expenditure also surpassed the first half target of ₹7,286 crore, achieving 109 per cent of the planned outlay for the period and over 48 per cent of the annual capex target of ₹16,500 crore,” the company said in a statement.

It said the capex performance reflected the company’s continued focus on strengthening mining infrastructure, acquiring land, procuring heavy earth-moving machinery (HEMM) and advancing diversification projects.

Mine infrastructure development emerged as the largest area of investment for CIL during the first half of 2026-27, attracting ₹2,152 crore. This included investments in railway sidings and corridors, coal handling plants, silos and weighbridges to strengthen coal evacuation and handling infrastructure. “Land acquisition was another major component of expenditure, accounting for ₹2,033 crore during the period. Additionally, over ₹1,000 crore was spent on mine development to support the expansion and operational readiness of mining projects,” the company said. Capital expenditure under the plant and machinery segment stood at ₹1,394 crore. This included investments in HEMMs, washeries and other plant and machinery. Of this, ₹452 crore was spent on procuring HEMMs to strengthen mining operations and improve operational efficiency.