Coal India hikes mine fatality ex gratia to ₹25 lakh, adds salary plan

The Ministry of Coal on Tuesday announced a series of welfare measures for Coal India Ltd (CIL) employees, including a sharp hike in ex gratia payments for mine accident fatalities and the launch of a corporate salary package with enhanced insurance cover.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said the ex gratia amount for workers who die in mine accidents has been raised from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. The revised benefit applies to both regular employees and contract workers, with payments to be made directly to the families of the deceased.

The company has also rolled out a Corporate Salary Package (CSP) in partnership with 11 banks, offering Rs 1 crore personal accident insurance cover for regular employees and Rs 40 lakh for contract workers. The scheme has already enrolled 2.15 lakh regular and 44,000 contract workers. Employees will not be required to pay any premium.