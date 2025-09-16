Home / Companies / News / Coal India hikes mine fatality ex gratia to ₹25 lakh, adds salary plan

Coal India hikes mine fatality ex gratia to ₹25 lakh, adds salary plan

Coal India raised ex gratia for mine fatalities to Rs 25 lakh and launched a salary package with Rs 1 crore accident cover for regular staff and Rs 40 lakh for contract workers

Coal India
Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said the ex gratia amount for workers who die in mine accidents has been raised from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. | Photo: CIL website
Saket Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 7:46 PM IST
The Ministry of Coal on Tuesday announced a series of welfare measures for Coal India Ltd (CIL) employees, including a sharp hike in ex gratia payments for mine accident fatalities and the launch of a corporate salary package with enhanced insurance cover.
 
Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said the ex gratia amount for workers who die in mine accidents has been raised from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. The revised benefit applies to both regular employees and contract workers, with payments to be made directly to the families of the deceased.
 
The company has also rolled out a Corporate Salary Package (CSP) in partnership with 11 banks, offering Rs 1 crore personal accident insurance cover for regular employees and Rs 40 lakh for contract workers. The scheme has already enrolled 2.15 lakh regular and 44,000 contract workers. Employees will not be required to pay any premium.
 
The minister also unveiled a new uniform for CIL’s workforce, aimed at standardising identity across employees in underground and open-cast mines as well as administrative offices.
 
CIL, India’s largest coal miner, employs over 2.5 lakh workers across the country.

Topics :G Kishan ReddyCoal IndiaCoal minesCoal India Limited

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

