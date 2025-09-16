Nayara boosts refined products supply to HPCL amid restricted exports

Nayara Energy has increased the supply of refined petroleum products to state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) after its exports dropped to zero following European Union (EU) sanctions, a senior government official said.

“Nayara would supply products to domestic companies, mainly to HPCL, and some other small players such as Shell,” the official said on the sidelines of an event.

Nayara Energy, which is 49 per cent owned by Russian oil major Rosneft, was directly sanctioned by the EU under its 18th sanctions package announced on July 18. The sanctions wiped out the refinery’s petroleum exports to Europe.

Higher supply of refined products to HPCL would help Nayara offset the impact of sanctions. The company could use trucks and pipelines to move products from its Gujarat refinery to HPCL terminals, the official added. Nayara is primarily raising supply to HPCL as India’s other oil marketing companies (OMCs) — including Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), and Reliance Industries (RIL) — have sufficient refining capacity to meet their requirements. In the absence of exports and with restricted crude oil supply, Nayara is currently operating at sub-optimal levels of 60–80 per cent of its refining capacity, the official said.

Since the July sanctions on its Gujarat refinery, Russia has been Nayara’s only crude oil supplier. Other suppliers, including Iraq and Saudi Arabia, have halted supplies. Nayara’s crude oil imports from Iraq and Saudi Arabia dropped to zero in August and September, compared to 93,000 barrels per day (bpd) and 32,000 bpd, respectively, in July, according to data from Kpler, a global shipping and analytics provider. Meanwhile, imports from Russia stood at 331,000 bpd in the first half of September, compared with 242,000 bpd in August, Kpler data showed. “Post-sanctions, the refinery has been facing operational challenges related to compliance, shipping, payment channels, and lower crude imports. However, we now see these issues gradually being resolved, and expect the refinery to manage operations closer to its economical or rated capacity,” said Sumit Ritolia, lead research analyst, refining and modelling, Kpler.