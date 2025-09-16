Home / Companies / News / Tata Consumer cuts tea prices as bulk rates soften, margins to recover

Tata Consumer cuts tea prices as bulk rates soften, margins to recover

Tata Consumer Products has reduced tea prices across brands as bulk rates ease, with margins set to recover by Q3 and plans to expand rural reach and premium portfolio

tata tea
Data from the Tea Board website shows that the average price of North Indian tea up to August 2025 was Rs 205.50 per kg compared with Rs 222.37 in the same period of 2024. | File Image
Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 7:00 PM IST
Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) has rolled out price cuts across many of its tea brands with the softening of bulk tea prices.
 
Puneet Das, president – packaged beverages, India and South Asia, Tata Consumer Products, said: “We have already taken price cuts in a lot of our brands and across markets. It will largely continue till about Q3 when all the new stock would have come in.”
 
As Das explained, packaged tea pricing is largely governed by auction trends. “Wherever pricing is getting corrected, it’s being passed on to the consumer.”
 
Data from the Tea Board website shows that the average price of North Indian tea up to August 2025 was Rs 205.50 per kg compared with Rs 222.37 in the same period of 2024.
 
He also said that volume growth was coming back. “As prices correct, the volume growth should go up.”
 
Last year, bulk tea prices rose significantly on the back of lower production. That had impacted margins of packaged tea players.
 
The company was able to pass on part of the cost to the consumer. “So, we had absorbed a lot, which affected the margin.”
 
But margins were now recovering and by Q3 were expected to return to the usual range, he added.
 
Das was speaking to the media on the sidelines of Tata Tea Gold’s limited-edition festive pack launch ahead of Durga Puja. Designed in collaboration with local Bengali artists, the pack is an attempt to reach out to consumers in a market where it is a leading tea brand.
 
“Tata Tea Gold is the number one brand in West Bengal, but there is a big opportunity for us to grow this in the other parts of the country,” Das said.
 
TCPL slipped from the largest player in branded tea to the second spot in 2017-18.
 
Asked about strategies to reclaim the top spot, Das said: “We want to expand our rural distribution, ensure that we are competitive in markets where we are number two. We want to premiumise the portfolio and leverage brands like Tata Tea Gold in markets outside the East. And we want to unlock value through innovations.”
 
“The idea is to see what’s working and replicate it across,” he added.
 

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

