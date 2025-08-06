Paytm now as Indian as Tata with zero Chinese ownership, 100% Made in India

Nearly nine years ago, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma had remarked, "We are as Indian as Maruti," in an interview with PTI, responding to queries about the company's ownership structure at that time. That statement, once seen as symbolic, now reflects the reality, one where Paytm stands as a truly Indian company, both in spirit and shareholding.

The mobile payments company is 100 per cent Indian-owned after Jack Ma's Ant Financial exited One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, by selling its entire 5.84 per cent stake for around Rs 3,803 crore.

A person aware of the contours of the deal said, "Paytm is now as Indian as Tata." This transformation became official with the recent exit of Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV, which sold its residual 5.84 per cent stake in Paytm for about Rs 3,800 crore through a block deal.

With this, Chinese ownership in the company has been reduced to zero, marking a significant shift in its shareholding pattern. In 2016, Vijay Shekhar Sharma reaffirmed Paytm's deep-rooted commitment to India's growth story, highlighting the company's Indian ethos and its alignment with national priorities. At a time when the startup ecosystem was witnessing robust global interest and strategic investments, Sharma underscored Paytm's steadfast adherence to local regulations, its India-first approach to innovation, and its unwavering focus on empowering Indian consumers and merchants. His conviction reflected a forward-looking vision of building a world-class, homegrown technology champion with a strong foundation in the country's regulatory and economic fabric.