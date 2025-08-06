SBI to hire 5,583 Junior Associates for FY26 to enhance customer experience

State Bank of India on Wednesday said it will begin hiring of Junior Associates (Customer Service & Support) for 5,583 vacant positions across the country.

The online registration window for applications will be open from August 6-26, 2025, SBI said in a statement.

This fresh recruitment for FY26 comes on the back of the bank's hiring of 505 Probationary Officers and 13,455 Junior Associates in previous months with SBI aiming to further deepen and enhance its process and service delivery across the country, it said.

As part of this nationwide hiring effort, opportunities will be available across SBI's vast network of branches and offices, offering the aspirants a chance to begin their career with a dynamic and growth-driven institution.