SBI to hire 5,583 Junior Associates for FY26 to enhance customer experience

Commenting on the recruitment drive, SBI Chairman CS Setty said onboarding the new talent pool is central to the bank's aim of strengthening its human resource capabilities

customer care, technology,
The online registration window for applications will be open from August 6-26, 2025, SBI said in a statement. (Photo: Istock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 1:48 PM IST
State Bank of India on Wednesday said it will begin hiring of Junior Associates (Customer Service & Support) for 5,583 vacant positions across the country.

The online registration window for applications will be open from August 6-26, 2025, SBI said in a statement. 

This fresh recruitment for FY26 comes on the back of the bank's hiring of 505 Probationary Officers and 13,455 Junior Associates in previous months with SBI aiming to further deepen and enhance its process and service delivery across the country, it said.

As part of this nationwide hiring effort, opportunities will be available across SBI's vast network of branches and offices, offering the aspirants a chance to begin their career with a dynamic and growth-driven institution. 

Commenting on the recruitment drive, SBI Chairman CS Setty said onboarding the new talent pool is central to the bank's aim of strengthening its human resource capabilities by implementing structured skill development programmes aligned with evolving functional and technological requirements.

This latest recruitment drive is a testament to SBI's continued focus on talent development as the bank, which has over 2.36 lakh employees, remains deeply committed to shaping the next generation of banking professionals and driving sustained financial progress across the country, the lender said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :sbiState Bank of India employeesSBI bank jobs

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

