Power Finance Q1 results: Profit rises 24% at ₹6,866 cr, dividend declared

Power Finance Corporation's board of directors approved an interim dividend of ₹3.70 per share for FY26

Power Finance Corporation (Photo: BankTrack)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 2:43 PM IST
State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Wednesday reported a 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners) at ₹6,866.26 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), up from ₹5,543.14 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, profit increased 8.7 per cent from ₹6,316.45 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹28,257.53 crore, marking a 15.2 per cent increase from ₹24,526.37 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. However, revenue declined slightly from ₹28,676.15 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
On the expenditure front, the company spent ₹17,429.93 crore in the quarter, marking a 10 per cent Y-o-Y increase from ₹15,843.01 crore in Q1 FY25. However, expenses were 6.9 per cent lower sequentially from ₹18,730.86 crore in Q4 FY25.
 

PFC declares dividend

 
PFC's board of directors also approved an interim dividend of ₹3.70 per share. The record date for the same has been scheduled on August 18, while the dividend shall be dispatched on or before September 5, the company said.
 
Shares of PFC were trading at marginally up at ₹414.65 apiece at 2.30 pm on the BSE.
 

Power Finance Corporation Q1 FY26 result highlights

  • Revenue from operations: ₹28,257.53 crore
  • Profit: ₹6,866.26 crore
  • Earnings per share: ₹20.81 (basic and diluted)

Topics :Power Finance Corporation (PFC)Q1 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

