Power Finance Q1 results: Profit rises 24% at ₹6,866 cr, dividend declared

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Wednesday reported a 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners) at ₹6,866.26 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), up from ₹5,543.14 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, profit increased 8.7 per cent from ₹6,316.45 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹28,257.53 crore, marking a 15.2 per cent increase from ₹24,526.37 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. However, revenue declined slightly from ₹28,676.15 crore in Q4 FY25.

On the expenditure front, the company spent ₹17,429.93 crore in the quarter, marking a 10 per cent Y-o-Y increase from ₹15,843.01 crore in Q1 FY25. However, expenses were 6.9 per cent lower sequentially from ₹18,730.86 crore in Q4 FY25.