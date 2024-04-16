Home / Companies / News / Coal India's capital expenditure up 6.5% to Rs 19,840 crore in FY24

Coal India's capital expenditure up 6.5% to Rs 19,840 crore in FY24

"CIL achieved 120 per cent target satisfaction over the year's capex target of Rs 16,500 crore. For the fourth fiscal on sequence CIL's capex breached the budgeted target," the PSU said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 3:40 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned CIL on Tuesday said its capital expenditure increased by 6.5 per cent to Rs 19,840 crore in FY24.

The company's capital expenditure was Rs 18,619 crore in FY23, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output.

"CIL achieved 120 per cent target satisfaction over the year's capex target of Rs 16,500 crore. For the fourth fiscal on sequence CIL's capex breached the budgeted target," the PSU said.

CIL is aiming to have adequate infra in place to evacuate increased quantities of coal produced in future. This includes setting up first mile connectivity projects with coal handling plants and silos; rail sidings, rail lines and roads.

Evincing a sharp upward swing on land acquisition and associated rehabilitation and resettlement, capex for land was Rs 5,135 crore in the last fiscal, the second highest, posting a jump of 52.5 per cent over Rs 3,367 crore in FY23.

Procurement of heavy earth moving machinery (HEMM) made up the third highest head with Rs 3,078 crore during FY24.

The remaining capex amounting to Rs 5,557 crore was spread among other heads which include solar projects, joint ventures, washeries, other plant and machinery, mine development activities including safety, environment, exploration and prospecting and office equipment, among others.

Also Read

CIL's FY24 production jumps 10% as stock gets a fillip ahead of summer

CIL to hold 51% stake in Rs 11,700 crore coal-to-chemical JV with BHEL

Budget 2024: Centre may increase FY25 capex target for CPSEs by 12-13%

Goal is to build capacity, reduce imports of coal, machinery: Coal secy

CIL gives extension to Debasish Nanda as Director, Business Development

Zomato launches all-electric 'large order fleet' catering to parties

Healthcare firm Nephro Care India files papers to raise funds via IPO

Max to invest Rs 2,500 cr in Lucknow, be UP's 'largest' pvt healthcare firm

Aditya Birla Capital aims to double customers with new digital platform

TCS has one of world largest AI-ready workforce: CEO Krithivasan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Coal IndiaCapex

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story