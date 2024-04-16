Healthcare provider Nephro Care India files DRHP to raise funds via IPO

Nephro Care India (NCIL), a Kolkata-based multi-specialty healthcare provider, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) papers with NSE Emerge to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The company’s initial public offering comprises a fresh issuance of 4,584,000 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 10, according to draft papers filed by NCIL.

During the first nine months of financial year 2023-24, NCIL posted a revenue of Rs 19.90 crore and earned a profit of Rs 3.4 crore, compared to a revenue of Rs 17.09 crore, with a profit of Rs 1.94 crore in financial year 2022-23.

In December 2023, the company successfully closed its pre-IPO funding round, which saw the participation of Deepak Parekh, former chairman of HDFC, Bharat Shah, chairman of HDFC Securities, and Rajendra Agarwal, founder and managing director, Macleods Pharmaceuticals, among others. According to the DRHP filing, NCIL intends to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO to set up a multi-specialty hospital, ‘Vivacity Multi-Specialty Hospital’, at Madhyamgram in Kolkata, West Bengal, and for general corporate purposes.

“The new hospital will be a unit of Nephro Care India and is proposed to include 100 in-patient beds, including a 30-bed critical care unit having intensive care unit (ICU), high dependency unit (HDU), rapid treatment unit (RTU), and neonatal ICU facilities,” the company said in its official statement.

“Vivacity will offer treatment services in various disciplines such as cardiology, medical oncology, gastroenterology, gynaecology and many others, including an advanced renal transplant unit in East India,” NCIL added.

NCIL currently provides healthcare services to around 900 chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients every month.

The healthcare provider offers a wide range of clinical and lifestyle solutions and renal insufficiency treatment to patients. The treatment framework at NCIL covers the entire range of lifestyle, physiological, and spiritual aspects of wellness.

“The company engages over five permanent doctors along with ten visiting consultants, led by 70 experienced professionals at its flagship Salt Lake clinic, which is spread over 5,352 square feet, and two satellite clinics at Salt Lake (HB 113) and Chandannagar, near Kolkata,” NCIL said.

The company is also in the process of opening three more satellite clinics at Alipurduar and Shyambazar in West Bengal and Balasore in Odisha.

“NCIL’s clinics are operated on a ‘hub-and-spoke’ model, where each clinic is independent and individually well-equipped with skilled healthcare professionals and advanced infrastructure to serve the healthcare needs of the patients and ensure their rehabilitation,” the company added.