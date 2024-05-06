Home / Companies / News / Coal India's contribution to govt exchequer up 6.4% at Rs 60,140 cr in FY24

Coal India's contribution to govt exchequer up 6.4% at Rs 60,140 cr in FY24

Total levies paid to the government in March 2024 also went up by 14.8 per cent to Rs 6,069.18 crore from Rs 5,282.59 crore paid in the corresponding month of FY23

Coal mining sector has proved to be a big booster for the economic growth of the states that produce fossil fuel. Photo: CIL website
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 3:54 PM IST
State-owned Coal India Ltd's contribution to the government exchequer increased by 6.4 per cent to Rs 60,140.31 crore in FY24, over the financial year 2022-23.

Coal India Ltd (CIL), which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, paid Rs 56,524.11 crore to the government exchequer in FY23, according to provisional figures of the coal ministry.

Total levies paid to the government in March 2024 also went up by 14.8 per cent to Rs 6,069.18 crore from Rs 5,282.59 crore paid in the corresponding month of FY23.

Of the total Rs 60,140.42 crore paid to the government exchequer in FY24, maximum amount of Rs 13,268.55 crore was made to the state government of Jharkhand, followed by Rs 12,836.20 crore to the Odisha government, Rs 11,890.79 crore to Chhattisgarh, Rs 10,865.96 crore to Madhya Pradesh, and Rs 6,188.89 crore to Maharashtra among others.
 

The coal-producing states earned the revenue from royalty, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) among others. The government had earlier said that the coal-producing states earned a revenue of Rs 1.52 lakh crore in the last nine years from royalty, DMF and NMET.

Coal mining sector has proved to be a big booster for the economic growth of the states that produce fossil fuel.

State governments are entitled to receive 14 per cent of royalty on the sale price of coal and 30 per cent of the royalty as contribution towards the proposed district mineral foundations (DMFs)-- which is meant to support project-affected people---and two per cent of NMET from dry-fuel produced by the coal companies and also the private sector. In case of captive, commercial mines states are also entitled to receive the revenue share offered by the auction holder in a transparent bidding process.

Apart from this, state governments also benefit from increased employment, land compensation, increased investment in allied infrastructure like railways, road and several other economic benefits. Coal India's production and off-take are pegged at 838 MT for FY'25.

First Published: May 06 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

