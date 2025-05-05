Coal India signs MoU with UPRVUNL to set up solar power plant in UP

State-owned CIL on Monday said it has signed an MoU with UPRVUNL to set up a 500 MW solar power project in Uttar Pradesh.

The development is a part of initiatives of Coal India Ltd in the green energy space and to meet the growing energy demand of Uttar Pradesh.

"Coal India Ltd (CIL) and UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (UPRVUNL) have executed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on May 5, 2025 at Lucknow with an intent of setting of 500 MW Solar Power project in Uttar Pradesh," CIL said in a filing to BSE.

The pact also includes provision for any additional opportunities which the parties mutually agree to collaborate in the foreseeable future.

In April, Coal India had entered into a pact with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for setting up an ultra supercritical power plant in Jharkhand with a total investment of Rs 16,500 crore.

Ultra-supercritical power plants operate at higher steam temperatures and pressures than supercritical plants, leading to improved efficiency and reduced emissions.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output. Coal production by CIL was almost flat at 62.1 million tonne in April. It had produced 61.8 MT of coal in the year-ago period.

In 2024-25, CIL produced 781.1 MT coal, nearly 7 per cent less than the company's target for the financial year.

Coal India is targeting a production of 875 MT and offtake of 900 MT in 2025-26.