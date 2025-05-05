Govt preparing response to SC verdict on ₹19,700 cr JSW-Bhushan Power deal

The Centre is reviewing the Supreme Court’s order that quashed JSW Steel’s ₹19,700 crore resolution plan of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL), and will soon finalise its response, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) said on Monday, according to a report by Reuters.

“I have already reviewed [the order] with all the lenders. We have taken a position, we have studied the judgment, we have got our advocates’ view on the judgment,” DFS Secretary M Nagaraju said. “Now we are taking a view in the government on how we approach the judgment. We will finalise soon.”

Supreme Court rejects JSW Steel's resolution plan

In its judgment, the bench said the approved plan did not conform to sections 30(2) and 31(2) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). “The Resolution Plan of JSW as approved by the CoC [Committee of Creditors] stands rejected,” the court said, adding that liquidation proceedings should be initiated by the NCLT under its suo motu powers granted by Article 142 of the Constitution.

JSW Steel acquired BPSL in 2021 under IBC

ALSO READ: BPSL liquidation: SC setback may be a minor bump as JSW expands capacity JSW Steel had acquired BPSL in March 2021 under the IBC framework. The acquisition was seen as a key strategic move for the steelmaker, giving it a manufacturing foothold in Odisha and eastern India. The unexpected reversal by the court has now thrown the future of the asset and its creditors into uncertainty.

Also Read

The DFS is expected to consult with lenders, legal experts, and possibly the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) before determining whether further legal or legislative steps might be taken.