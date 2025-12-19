Home / Companies / News / Coca-Cola India FY25 result: PAT rises 46% to ₹615 cr, revenue at ₹5,042 cr

Coca-Cola India FY25 result: PAT rises 46% to ₹615 cr, revenue at ₹5,042 cr

Dec 19 2025 | 2:36 PM IST
Beverages major Coca-Cola India's has posted a 46.3 per cent rise in consolidated profit to ₹615.03 crore in FY25, while its revenue from operations was ₹5,042.56 crore, up 7 per cent.

Its total income, which includes other income, increased 7.7 per cent to ₹5,171.48 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, according to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

Coca-Cola India Pvt Ltd's net profit was ₹420.3 crore, and its revenue from operations was at 4,713.38 crore in FY24.

India is the fifth-largest market of the Atlanta, US, headquartered beverage major The Coca-Cola Company.

Coca-Cola India's expenses on advertising and sales promotion decreased ₹13.75 crore to ₹1,311.13 crore for the year under review from ₹1,520.22 crore in FY24.

However, royalty paid to its US-based parent entity, The Coca-Cola Company, was up 9.65 per cent to ₹556.52 crore.

Coca-Cola India is an unlisted entity, controlled by its parent entity through Hong Kong-based Coca-Cola South Asia (India) Holdings Ltd, which owns 100 per cent of the company.

The total tax expense of Coca-Cola India in FY25 was up 33 per cent to ₹228.08 crore. This was at ₹171.42 crore a year before.

Coca-Cola India's total expenses in FY25 were up 2.8 per cent to ₹4,328.37 crore. Coca-Cola operates in the India market with power brands, including Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, and Minute Maid.

Besides, The Coca-Cola Company also has a separate bottling unit -- Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) Pvt Ltd, in which it has recently divested 40 per cent stake to Jubilant Bhartia Group.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

