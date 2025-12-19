Flipkart buys stake in Minivet AI to drive GenAI-led ecomm innovation

Ecommerce company Flipkart on Friday said it has acquired a majority stake in Minivet AI, an Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning solutions provider.

The acquisition is a strategic move to build and invest in core Generative AI (GenAI) capabilities, at a time when e-commerce is rapidly shifting towards visual, conversational, and AI-led discovery, the Walmart-backed ecommerce firm said in a statement.

It, however, did not disclose the financial details of the acquisition, including the quantum of stake bought or size of deal.

"Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today announced it executed definitive documents to acquire a majority stake in Minivet AI, an innovative AI/ML solutions provider founded in 2024," it said.