Cognizant aims to re-enter the top-tier club of IT services by 2027

Cognizant said it aims to be back among the top four information technology (IT) services players by 2027, as it looks to improve revenue growth, gain market share, sustain large-deal momentum, and gradually expand margins.

The Nasdaq-listed company has trailed peers such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Accenture over the past few years as growth slowed, margins shrank, and attrition rose—a far cry from its heyday a decade ago, when its steady growth was a hallmark in the industry.

“We want to be in the winner's circle by 2027,” said Ravi Kumar, chief executive of Cognizant, during the company’s annual investor meeting. “Our definition of the winner's circle is to be a top-tier player,” he said, referring to the club of the largest and fastest-growing IT services firms.

Cognizant, which has its largest employee base in India, reported revenue growth of 2 per cent in 2024 compared to the previous year. In constant currency terms, which negate the effect of currency volatility, the growth was 1.9 per cent. The company had said in February that the growth included a 200 basis point benefit from its acquisitions of Belcan and Thirdera last year. Discounting that, organic growth was flat or negative for the second consecutive year, posing a challenge for Kumar.

Kumar, an Infosys veteran who joined Cognizant in 2023, said the company ranked 10th in 2022, with revenue growth trailing peers by an average of 8 per cent. He pointed out that the gap narrowed to 3 per cent during his first year and aligned with the industry in 2024. From 2025, he expects the momentum to gather pace, pushing the company back into the top-tier club.

Cognizant is banking on three initiatives to regain its position: amplifying talent by reskilling employees, scaling innovation through platform-led growth in the artificial intelligence (AI) era, and gaining a competitive edge in generative AI. Within AI, the company is focusing on boosting productivity through machine-generated code, industrialising AI, and using AI agents to improve client efficiency.

Around 230,000 Cognizant employees have been trained in AI, while 12,000 roles were released due to the technology and automation, according to a company presentation.

Chief financial officer Jatin Dalal said the company will look to improve margins. “For the outer years (beyond FY25), we believe we can deliver another 10 to 30 basis points of margin expansion,” he said. Cognizant plans to improve margins by 30 basis points annually until FY27.

Cognizant’s adjusted operating margin, which has remained subdued for several years, continues to be a concern among investors. It stood at 15.3 per cent in 2024 and is expected to rise to between 15.5 per cent and 15.7 per cent in 2025. While investors will welcome the improvement—its best guidance in five years—the numbers remain below pre-pandemic levels of 18 per cent.

For 2024, the company’s operating margins across its businesses, barring financial services, “were negatively impacted by increased compensation costs, partially offset by savings generated from our NextGen programme and the beneficial impact of foreign currency,” according to the annual report.