Infosys lays off another 40-45 trainees out of 1,200 it hired in Oct-Nov

Infosys has laid off an additional 40–45 trainees out of the 1,200 engineers it onboarded between October and November, according to sources familiar with the matter.

India's second-largest IT services company assessed these engineers on March 18, after indefinitely postponing the assessment last month. The company, in February, said the third attempt of the Generic FA2 assessment was being rescheduled to allow the employees more time to prepare.

"Further to the announcement of the results of your final assessment attempt, please be informed that you have not met the qualifying criteria in the Foundation Skills Training Programme despite the additional preparation time, doubt-clearing sessions, and several mock assessment opportunities. As a result, you will not be able to continue your journey in the apprenticeship programme. While this may be a disappointing outcome, we are here to support you in your learning journey," according to an email seen by Business Standard.

Infosys did not respond to a request for comment. Infosys had sent offer letters in 2022 and these freshers were supposed to join in 2023. However, the company did not onboard them as the industry was tackling a slowdown due to global uncertainty. The delay in onboarding of freshers was an industry-wide phenomenon. The Bangalore-based company had laid off about 350 employees who were also onboarded in October and had waited for more than 2.5 years after getting their offer letters. The move had sparked controversy as the engineers were ordered to vacate the Mysore campus immediately, without being given a single day to arrange travel.