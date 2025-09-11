Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar says firm back in top four IT services firms

Cognizant chief executive officer Ravi Kumar said the company has already broken into the winner’s circle, or among the top four IT services companies globally, earlier than his 2027 target, aided by steady revenue growth, higher earnings per share (EPS), and margin expansion.

Kumar had announced this target earlier in the year at the company’s annual investor meeting, outlining that it would be supported by revenue growth, market share gains, sustained momentum in large deals, and gradual operating margin expansion.

“We are in the winner’s circle now, just looking at relative growth. Of course, I have the humility to say that I have to do this for multiple quarters, not just one or two. We are right on top of the pack. Our EPS growth this year is projected at 7-10 per cent and we are back to EPS growth outpacing revenue growth. We are back to relative growth,” he said at a Goldman Sachs technology conference on Wednesday.

Kumar, an Infosys veteran who joined Cognizant in 2023, recalled that the company was ranked 10th in 2022, with revenue growth trailing peers by an average of 8 per cent. That gap narrowed to 3 per cent in his first year, bringing Cognizant on par with the industry in 2024. From 2025, he said, momentum gathered pace, propelling the firm back into the top-tier club. The Nasdaq-listed company is relying on three strategic moves to regain momentum: amplifying talent by skilling employees for the future; scaling innovation by focusing on platform-led growth in the artificial intelligence (AI) era; and seeking an edge over competitors in generative AI (Gen AI). Within AI, Cognizant is banking on higher productivity through machine-written code, industrialising AI, and deploying AI agents to improve client efficiencies.

Kumar added that in vendor consolidation deals — typically focused on cost and efficiency — Cognizant is sharing productivity gains with clients while retaining part of the benefit for itself. Winning large deals, which in the current uncertain macroeconomic environment are mostly cost-optimisation contracts, is a key priority, he said. These deals, aggressively pursued by all IT firms, are expected to boost Cognizant’s revenue, market share, and margins. “That is why I have had margin expansion as growth has returned. And we want to maintain that expansive margin profile for the next couple of years,” Kumar said.