NBFCs to grow faster than banks, gain market share: S&P Global Ratings

NBFCs to grow faster than banks, gain market share: S&P Global Ratings

S&P Global Ratings expects NBFCs to expand loan books at 21-22% in two years, outpacing banks' 11-12% growth, with India's household leverage set to rise to 31% by FY30

BANKS, NBFC

Finance companies with strong parentage tend to have better access to funding at more competitive rates. Co-lending and direct assignments are also easing funding pressures. (Illustration: Ajaya mohanty)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

S&P Global Ratings on Thursday said India’s finance companies, especially upper layer firms, are likely to continue gaining market share from banks over the next two years, supported by higher growth rates and strong financial profiles.
 
“We expect rated finance companies to grow their loan books at 21–22 per cent over the next two years, higher than 11–12 per cent for banking sector loan growth. They will further strengthen their market position, particularly in the retail lending sector, which remains significantly under-penetrated in India,” said Geeta Chugh, managing director, S&P Global Ratings.
 
Upper layer non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are market leaders in segments such as used commercial vehicle financing, gold financing, consumer durable funding, two-wheeler financing and microfinance.
 
 
On the implications of GST reforms for credit, Chugh said their implementation is expected to bolster consumption, subsequently driving growth in retail loans, which have been sluggish over the past few quarters. 

With robust capital reserves, upper layer finance companies are well positioned to support loan growth while providing a buffer against potential downturns. Strong earnings are also expected to further enhance their financial cushion.
 
Highlighting scope for credit expansion, S&P noted that India’s retail lending remains under-penetrated. Its data showed Indian households were still less leveraged than many emerging markets. Household leverage in India stood just over 20 per cent compared with above 80 per cent in Thailand and Malaysia, and more than 60 per cent in China. “India’s household leverage is projected to rise to 31 per cent by FY30,” the rating agency said.
 
On raising resources, S&P observed that the sector’s funding conditions are sensitive to confidence and remain subject to volatility. Finance companies with strong parentage tend to have better access to funding at more competitive rates. Co-lending and direct assignments are also easing funding pressures.
 

Topics : Finance News S&P global Ratings NBFCs Non-Banking Finance Companies

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

