Cognizant confirms on-time salary hikes, merit increases in August

The company remains steadfast in its commitment to recognising the hard work and dedication of its associates through merit increases and bonuses, it added

The New Jersey-headquartered firm, in a statement, said it will also be paying bonuses to eligible associates in mid-March. | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 10:01 PM IST
Refuting reports about the delayed salary hikes, IT firm Cognizant on Tuesday said there will be no delay in its cycle and merit increases for eligible employees will be rolled out in August.

The New Jersey-headquartered firm, in a statement, said it will also be paying bonuses to eligible associates in mid-March.

"Merit increases for eligible associates will be awarded in August, exactly one year after the prior cycle. In fact, with the August 2025 cycle, the majority of our associates will receive five merit increases within the past four years. There has been no delay in the merit cycle, and any claims to the contrary are incorrect," the company said.

The company remains steadfast in its commitment to recognising the hard work and dedication of its associates through merit increases and bonuses, it added.

Topics :CognizantSalary hike salary increase

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

