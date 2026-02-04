Cognizant Q4 net profit rises 19%, to hire more freshers this year

Nasdaq-listed Cognizant on Wednesday reported a 19 per cent rise in net profit to $648 million in the fourth quarter. Revenue rose 4.9 per cent to $5.3 billion, while on a constant-currency basis — which excludes the impact of currency fluctuations — growth stood at 3.8 per cent.

The growth numbers were better than most of its Indian peers. Only HCLTech fared better than Cognizant, with constant-currency growth of 4.8 per cent and reported growth of 7.4 per cent.

Cognizant, which follows the January–December calendar year, expects revenue growth of 4–6.5 per cent in the full year after beating its own guidance in 2025. For 2025, it grew 6.4 per cent in constant currency, slightly above its estimate of 6–6.3 per cent.

“The macro continues to be uncertain with geopolitics and inflation, and that will keep spending focused on cost take-outs. But if those pressures ease, spending will move to newer areas,” chief executive officer Ravi Kumar said. Even as overall technology spending remains muted or gets redirected, financial services spending in the US — Cognizant’s largest market — is picking up. For the three months ended December 31, the financial services vertical grew 9.3 per cent in constant currency terms. North America, which contributes nearly three-fourths of the company’s topline, grew 4.2 per cent. Winning large deals worth $100 million and above has been a key priority for Kumar amid the uncertain macroeconomic environment. In 2025, Cognizant won 28 large deals, with total contract value (TCV) growth up almost 50 per cent compared to 2024. Total bookings for the fourth quarter stood at $28.4 billion.