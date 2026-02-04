Associate Sponsors

HCLTech to streamline aviation maintenance operations for Hong Kong's HAESL

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 3:43 PM IST
Hong Kong Aero Engine Services Ltd (HAESL) has chosen Indian IT firm HCLTech to modernise its maintenance, repair and overhaul operations.

The partnership aims to streamline HAESL's Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) processes to boost efficiency and scalability, provide real-time data visibility for quicker decision-making, improve resource utilisation and ensure compliance with global standards.

HCLTech will deploy its asset management solution, iMRO/4, as HAESL's Maintenance Execution System (MES) in Hong Kong, HCLTech said in a statement.

"By integrating iMRO/4 with SAP S/4HANA, we will enhance end -to- end traceability and provide a single view of the workflow from induction to release. This reduces barriers and improves execution efficiency.

"Partnering with HCLTech marks a significant step in our transformation, creating a scalable digital foundation that supports operational excellence and long -term growth ," said Ravinder Bedi, General Manager of Finance & Administration, HAESL.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 3:43 PM IST

