Marico signs deal to buy majority stake in Cosmix Wellness for ₹225.67 cr

Marico has signed definitive agreements to acquire a 60 per cent stake in Cosmix Wellness’ paid-up share capital, which owns “Cosmix”, for an aggregate consideration of ₹225.67 crore.

It is one of India’s leading digital-first functional wellness brands, and the deal was done at an equity valuation of ₹375 crore, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Additionally, the company has the right to acquire the remaining stake in Cosmix Wellness after completion of FY29 at a consideration to be determined at such time, subject to the achievement of certain milestones, requisite approvals, and terms and conditions under the definitive agreements, the exchange filing said.

“The brand offers a range of plant-based protein powders, fermented yeast protein powders and functional superfood blends, and has recently launched functional foods such as plant-protein pancake mixes and plant-protein bars. Bootstrapped and profitable since inception, the brand has scaled to ₹100 crore ARR (annual recurring revenue) in the last six months (L6M), with a sustainable high-teen EBITDA margin profile,” the release said. Saugata Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of Marico, said, “The investment in Cosmix brings another strong and differentiated brand into our digital-first portfolio. We foresee immense potential in the wellness and plant-based nutrition space, and Cosmix has already demonstrated deep consumer resonance with its best-in-class, innovative offerings. Together, we are committed to accelerating their journey, expanding into relevant adjacent wellness categories, and building a sustainable, profitable brand that inspires trust and delivers meaningful value to consumers across India.”