Cognizant to invest ₹1,500 cr in Andhra, pledges to create 8,000 jobs

Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday said that IT major Cognizant will set up a major campus here with an over Rs 1,500 crore investment, creating 8,000 jobs in three phases on a 22-acre site at Kapuluppada IT Hills.

Lokesh said the government approved the project to position Andhra Pradesh as a global technology hub and promote digital skilling in tier-2 cities.

"We welcome Cognizant to Vizag. This investment will accelerate regional growth and future-ready workforce development," said Lokesh in a release.

Cognizant's presence is expected to boost the regional digital economy, enhance tech skills, and benefit from Andhra Pradesh's infrastructure, business-friendly policies, and IT and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) sectors support, said the minister.