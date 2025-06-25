Home / Companies / News / Cognizant to invest ₹1,500 cr in Andhra, pledges to create 8,000 jobs

Cognizant to invest ₹1,500 cr in Andhra, pledges to create 8,000 jobs

Cognizant will begin operations by early 2026 from a temporary facility for 800 staff until Phase-I of the permanent campus is ready by early 2029, said the release

"We are proud to expand in the port city and thank the government for its progressive support," said Cognizant CEO S Ravi Kumar in the release. | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 6:01 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday said that IT major Cognizant will set up a major campus here with an over Rs 1,500 crore investment, creating 8,000 jobs in three phases on a 22-acre site at Kapuluppada IT Hills.

Lokesh said the government approved the project to position Andhra Pradesh as a global technology hub and promote digital skilling in tier-2 cities.

"We welcome Cognizant to Vizag. This investment will accelerate regional growth and future-ready workforce development," said Lokesh in a release.

Cognizant's presence is expected to boost the regional digital economy, enhance tech skills, and benefit from Andhra Pradesh's infrastructure, business-friendly policies, and IT and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) sectors support, said the minister.

Cognizant will begin operations by early 2026 from a temporary facility for 800 staff until Phase-I of the permanent campus is ready by early 2029, said the release.

"We are proud to expand in the port city and thank the government for its progressive support," said Cognizant CEO S Ravi Kumar in the release.

Kumar said the city offers abundant talent and strong infrastructure, fitting into the firm's broader strategy of investing in high-potential regional locations.

The campus aims to build an inclusive, innovation-driven digital workforce and support Cognizant's global transformation delivery capabilities, he said.

According to the release, India remains central to Cognizant's operations, with more than 70 per cent of its 3,36,300 global associates based across various Indian delivery locations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

