Home / Companies / News / Japan' Suntory renews bid for Imperial Blue as rivals face funding issues

Japan' Suntory renews bid for Imperial Blue as rivals face funding issues

Suntory also showed interest in the acquisition last year, but reportedly dropped out of the race due to Pernod Ricard's demand of $1 billion for Imperial Blue

Whisky cocktails are here to stay
Imperial Blue, one of the country’s leading whisky labels by volume, is being considered for sale as part of a wider restructuring by owner Pernod Ricard.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After initial interest last year, Japanese liquor major Suntory has revived its plan to acquire Imperial Blue whisky from French spirits group Pernod Ricard, The Economic Times reported.
 
Tilaknagar Industries, known for its Mansion House and Courrier Napoleon brandies, was the frontrunner until now, but it is reportedly facing funding challenges. Inbrew Beverages, founded by London-based entrepreneur Ravi Deol, is also said to be in the fray.
 
Suntory also showed interest in the acquisition last year, but reportedly dropped out of the race due to Pernod Ricard's demand of $1 billion for Imperial Blue. Since then, they have cut their demand and are reportedly seeking $600-$650 million.
 
According to the report, binding offers for the same are due in the next 10 days.

Third-largest whisky brand for sale

 
Imperial Blue, one of the country’s leading whisky labels by volume, is being considered for sale as part of a wider restructuring by owner Pernod Ricard. Positioned in the deluxe segment—situated between mass-market and premium offerings—the brand recorded sales of 22.2 million cases in 2024, showing minimal growth compared to the previous year.
 
Despite being the third-largest whisky brands in India, holding an 8.6 per cent share of the Indian whisky market and ranking behind McDowell’s and Royal Stag, Imperial Blue's performance has seen a gradual dip, with overall volumes declining 4 per cent over the last five years. It was first introduced in India in 1997 by Canadian distiller Seagram. In 2001, Seagram sold its global business to Pernod Ricard and Diageo, with Pernod Ricard taking over the Indian business.

Suntory strengthens India presence

 
Suntory, the company behind The Yamazaki and Hibiki whiskies, continues to hold a dominant position in the Japanese whisky segment in India. The company, which also owns Teacher’s—the fifth-largest Scotch brand in the country—has a strong presence in the American whisky segment as well, with a 44 per cent share, the report added.
 
Its Indian subsidiary Beam Global posted a 12 per cent rise in revenue to ₹1,304 crore in the financial year 2023–24. Over recent years, Beam Global has introduced several new products in the Indian market, including the domestically produced Oaksmith whisky, Japanese whiskies The Yamazaki and Hibiki, Toki whisky, and Roku gin.
 
Suntory Holdings has set a target of reaching $1 billion in annual revenue from India by 2030, the report added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Play FY25 loss widens to ₹529 cr, revenue slides to ₹4,082 cr

Raymond Realty eyes 30% rise in FY26 sales on robust housing demand

Adani Total Gas, Jio-bp tie up to offer petrol, diesel, CNG at fuel outlets

Bharat Biotech, GSK to slash malaria vaccine price to $5 per dose by 2028

'AI is our future, not a side bet', says Ambani on Reliance's next big leap

Topics :Pernod RicardwhiskiesWhiskyBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story