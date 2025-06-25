Greenzo Energy receives order worth ₹320 crore from Oswal Energies

Clean-tech company Greenzo Energy on Wednesday said it has secured an order worth Rs 320 crore from Oswal Energies Limited for the supply of electrolysers and balance of plant equipment for a 20 MW green hydrogen facility in Gujarat, taking the company's total order book to Rs 1,800 cr.
As part of the order, Greenzo Energy will execute the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) of project, which is to be completed over a period of next 12-15 months, the company said.
"Greenzo Energy will manufacture and deliver its indigenously developed electrolysers and integrated balance of plant (BoP) systems, leveraging its expertise in scalable and high-efficiency hydrogen solutions," it said.
Electrolysers and BoP equipment will be supplied to the upcoming green hydrogen facility in Kalol and Kutch.
Balance of Plant (BoP) equipment comprises systems used across industries to support the main equipment.
Sandeep Agarwal, Managing Director, Greenzo Energy India said, "Oswal's proven EPC capabilities and global track record, combined with Greenzo's next-generation hydrogen technologies, form a powerful alliance. Together, we aim to build a benchmark project that reflects India's leadership in clean energy manufacturing and execution." Ratan Bokadia, Managing Director of Oswal Energies, said: "This order marks more than a business transaction. By partnering with Greenzo for this hydrogen project, we're investing in sustainable, indigenous technology that will power industries and reinforce our commitment to a greener, self-reliant India." With the order the Greenzo order book stands at Rs 1,800 crore. Greenzo Energy is of the country's leading manufacturers of electrolysers and integrated hydrogen systems.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
