Greenzo Energy receives order worth ₹320 crore from Oswal Energies

Clean-tech company Greenzo Energy on Wednesday said it has secured an order worth Rs 320 crore from Oswal Energies Limited for the supply of electrolysers and balance of plant equipment for a 20 MW green hydrogen facility in Gujarat, taking the company's total order book to Rs 1,800 cr.

As part of the order, Greenzo Energy will execute the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) of project, which is to be completed over a period of next 12-15 months, the company said.

"Greenzo Energy will manufacture and deliver its indigenously developed electrolysers and integrated balance of plant (BoP) systems, leveraging its expertise in scalable and high-efficiency hydrogen solutions," it said.