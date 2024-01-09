Home / Companies / News / CoinDCX sets aside $1 million to aid asset transfers from foreign exchanges

CoinDCX sets aside $1 million to aid asset transfers from foreign exchanges

This comes after the finance ministry's FIU last month issued show cause notices to nine offshore crypto exchanges for operating in India 'illegally'

Photo: Bloomberg
Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 2:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX on Tuesday announced that it has earmarked $1 million to facilitate crypto asset transfers for investors from non-Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) compliant offshore exchanges. The money will be utilised to provide a 1 per cent bonus on deposits made on the platform between January 9 and 17 from foreign exchanges.

"CoinDCX aims to stand in solidarity with the community at a time when users wish to safely migrate their crypto from non-compliant offshore exchanges to FIU-registered entities," the exchange said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


This comes after the finance ministry's FIU issued show cause notices to nine offshore crypto exchanges for operating in India "illegally" last month. It also asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to block URLs of these entities.

The ministry also said that these nine entities failed to comply with the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in India.

Following the notices, CoinDCX announced that it saw a 2000 per cent surge in crypto deposits on its platform.

Now, the platform will offer a 1 per cent bonus on the crypto deposits, which investors move from offshore entities to its platform. The maximum bonus has been capped at Rs 10,000 per user.  

"As a responsible player in the Indian crypto ecosystem, we understand the urgency for investors to transition their assets from non-FIU compliant offshore exchanges," said Minal Thukral, executive vice president (Growth & Strategy) at CoinDCX.

"Our long-term vision is to see an Indian crypto landscape that is secure, compliant, and matured, positively touching the lives of millions of Indians, contributing to a transformative and inclusive financial future."

Also Read

What are cryptocurrency exchanges and how do they work? All details here

Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs

Y-Combinator-backed Mudrex becomes FIU-registered crypto platform

TMS Ep574: Crypto exchanges, Hardik Pandya and IPL, auto stocks

TMS Ep574: Crypto exchanges, Hardik Pandya and IPL, auto stocks

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Zee on reports of Sony calling off merger

Coal India extends fuel supply agreement tenure for non-regulated sector

Starbucks plans to double stores in India as coffee consumption booms

Gautam Singhania's JK Investors pays Rs 328 cr penalty in customs case

Adani Ports' first bond issue in over 2 yrs lapped up, more coming: Bankers

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :cryptocurrencyFinancial Intelligence UnitFinance MinistryIT ministryBS Web ReportsMarket news

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story